On Saturday, South Florida talent shined on Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes. Running back Jaylan Knighton, Safety Kam Kinchens, and Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe all had standout performances.

Cristobal was asked how important it was to but the future of the program recruiting-wise to have those Broward and Miami-Dade County natives reach their potential while at Miami:

"They're the right kind of kids. They happen to be the right kind of local kids, they happened to be local, but they're the right kind of kid...It's the right kind of guys. Like this football thing, whether people want to admit it or not, it's a way of life. Yeah of course you want it to be fun but it's a way of life. It's fun when you're winning, it's fun when you're kicking butt. Well, to kick butt you have to put in time, you have to be willing to put in time...It's awesome that they're local because that's a great example and it's a big reason why a lot of us are here. We believe in Florida, and particularly South Florida, football. Different level players and mentality, you want the right ones, not just any, you want the right ones here. The one's that understand and willing to put in the time to do so."

Cristobal mentioned that on late nights in the facility breaking down film, Kamren Kinchens is often matching his work ethic.

He said that type of dedication and commitment is something that will have to permeate throughout the building for Miami to get to where it needs to be. Steele said that commitment has been there since the arrival of the new staff. He credited his consistency and maturity as a "gift."