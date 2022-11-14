Miami's Local Talent: Bissainthe Named Starter and Kinchens Leading Defense
On Saturday, South Florida talent shined on Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes. Running back Jaylan Knighton, Safety Kam Kinchens, and Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe all had standout performances.
Cristobal was asked how important it was to but the future of the program recruiting-wise to have those Broward and Miami-Dade County natives reach their potential while at Miami:
"They're the right kind of kids. They happen to be the right kind of local kids, they happened to be local, but they're the right kind of kid...It's the right kind of guys. Like this football thing, whether people want to admit it or not, it's a way of life. Yeah of course you want it to be fun but it's a way of life. It's fun when you're winning, it's fun when you're kicking butt. Well, to kick butt you have to put in time, you have to be willing to put in time...It's awesome that they're local because that's a great example and it's a big reason why a lot of us are here. We believe in Florida, and particularly South Florida, football. Different level players and mentality, you want the right ones, not just any, you want the right ones here. The one's that understand and willing to put in the time to do so."
Cristobal mentioned that on late nights in the facility breaking down film, Kamren Kinchens is often matching his work ethic.
He said that type of dedication and commitment is something that will have to permeate throughout the building for Miami to get to where it needs to be. Steele said that commitment has been there since the arrival of the new staff. He credited his consistency and maturity as a "gift."
This morning Coach Cristobal confirmed on local radio that Bissainthe is a starter for the Miami defense going forward. The freshman received his first start Saturday and once again graced the top of the pecking order grade-wise for the linebackers. He finished the game with six tackles on 43 snaps, his highest of the season, and was able to give the defense a skill set they lacked from the more veteran players at the position.
Cristobal touched on his talents and why the staff is so confident he will be such a great player for Miami:
"Been having that confidence we just finally made the move. He's like an eraser. Let's say a team blocks counter well and the ball's about to spit out there - boom, it's second and eight because he can accelerate, he's a striker, he's got great hips, great balance, and body control, as instinctive as it gets. I mean you want a team full of Wesleys. High-level football players that it means the world to. That guy hates losing. That guy refuses to give in. Mentality obviously playing at Miami Central and the great culture they've had over there for a long time is something that is in his DNA and he's bringing that over here as well."
Steele talked about his increase in playing time as a credit to his reward in growth. His confidence and understanding of the defense are what has attributed to his growth as a core piece of this defense. He said Bissainthe took the start and increase in playing time in stride, but that it was not shocking because the staff knew he was going to make that jump at some point this season.
