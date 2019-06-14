The Manny Diaz summer camp Friday edition was about taking a look at young kids who might factor into the recruiting equation in future years.

And nobody stood out more than Miami Southridge’s pair of athletic-looking defensive linemen Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons who will be a big part of the Spartans ‘ defense this season.

Both Class of 2022 linemen received offers after the camp from Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud.

"That was exciting," Anderson said. "I was being patient and waiting for an offer from Miami. Coach Stroud said he liked the way I play."

""I was really happy," Lyons said. "I had been looking forward to it "

Offers are coming in pairs for Anderson and Lyons. When schools offer one, they also offer the other. Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Southern Mississippi, Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky previously offered both Anderson and Lyons..



