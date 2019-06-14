Young Southridge linemen put themselves on radar at Diaz Camp
The Manny Diaz summer camp Friday edition was about taking a look at young kids who might factor into the recruiting equation in future years.
And nobody stood out more than Miami Southridge’s pair of athletic-looking defensive linemen Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons who will be a big part of the Spartans ‘ defense this season.
Both Class of 2022 linemen received offers after the camp from Miami defensive line coach Todd Stroud.
"That was exciting," Anderson said. "I was being patient and waiting for an offer from Miami. Coach Stroud said he liked the way I play."
""I was really happy," Lyons said. "I had been looking forward to it "
Offers are coming in pairs for Anderson and Lyons. When schools offer one, they also offer the other. Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Southern Mississippi, Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky previously offered both Anderson and Lyons..
Both Anderson and Lyons are still in growth spurts, but you could easily see the future potential in the way they moved.
They were diamonds in the rough though and Stroud spent a lot of time working with them on techniques from A to Z.
""He improved my stance," Anderson said of Stroud. "That will make me more explosive."
"I learned some new techniques on how to stay low," Lyons said.
With college decisions so far away in the future, committing is not really an issue right now. Both Anderson and Lyons are just happy to be getting the process started.
"It's fun being able to go through this together," Lyons said.
ANOTHER SEYMORE ON DECK
2021 Offensive line commit Laurence Seymore was back on campus for the third time in a week, watching offensive line drills. But Friday it was his brother Lamar, a 2023 wide receiver, who was showing out trying to get the attention of Miami receivers ooach Taylor Stubblefield. Mission accomplished. Seymore was offered after the camp.