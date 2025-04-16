Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo

There is no lack of familiarity between Miami and in-state wide receiver target Somourian Wingo.

The St. Augustine (Fla.) High School four-star has been to campus several times this spring, including over the weekend for UM's spring game showcase.

There he saw something for the first time, a group of freshmen wide receivers making an immediate impact.

"Seeing the freshman ball stood out," Wingo told Rivals. "All the hard work is paying off. Them being first in the meetings, last to leave, it's all showing that hard work really shows you can ball and that it will pay off.

"(Malachi) Toney is setting the standard, showing what it takes to be a really good player."

The leader of the wide receiver room, coach Kevin Beard, reconnected with the in-state star in addition to others on staff while Wingo was back in Coral Gables for the second time in a few weeks.

"They always invite me and show me a lot of love," he said. "They really care, and it's a blessing to be in that position.

"The scheme is similar to my high school so when you talk about the relationships, it comes all together and matches perfect."