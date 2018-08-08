CaneSport.com

Zach McCloud shares progress report, including injury update
Zach McCloud is the returning starter at strongside linebacker, his third year slotted into the first team role.
But it will be a new situation for McCloud with defensive coordinator/LB coach Manny Diaz morphing the spot into a striker position that is meant for a player who can just as easily cover a slot receiver as blitz or help out against the run.
Converted safeties Derrick Smith and Romeo Finley are others working at the spot.
And McCloud is excited for the versatility required.
"The biggest difference is now there’s man coverage on slot receivers,” McCloud said. “But for the most part the other assignments we do are pretty much the same. … It’s nothing difficult to catch up on. We’re all learning, if you take me back to high school they never had me do anything like this. This is my first time getting into doing it with receivers, I’ve been doing it with tight ends. It’s all about technique.”
McCloud continues to deal with a wrist issue that he played through late last season after hurting it early in the Pitt game (“they had to wrap it up so tight that I couldn’t feel my end by the end of the first quarter,” he says), and it cost him spring ball. He’s wearing protective padding on it in fall practices.
“I feel comfortable enough to play in it, haven’t had any issues so far,” McCloud said. “I guess Saturday will be the real test (in the scrimmage). … I’m a linebacker, I have to be tough.”
*Initially McCloud said only he, Derrick Smith and Romeo Finley were supposed to be strikers in a separate role from SLB, wherer McCloud, De’Andre Wilder and Mike Smith were slotted to play.
But now they are all strikers.
“We all integrated into the role,” McCloud said. “We all have different skill sets. … Call me linebacker, call me a striker. I’m doing both.”
MIKE SMITH WORKING AT ALL 3 LB SPOTS
It's been a quiet career for redshirt senior LB Mike Smith.
He's the guy that just keeps his head down and works hard, and he's contributed on special teams and as a backup linebacker. That role is likely to continue this season, with returning starters Mike Pinckney, Shaq Quarterman and Zach McCloud back.
And once again Smith is happy to play his role, to do whatever it takes to help this team win.
"I’m working at all three positions - I am just working, trying to learn all the positions be versatile,” Smith said.
Smith's career stats? 41 tackles and an interception. That includes 23 tackles a year ago.
"Right now we’re just worrying about getting better every day,” Smith said.
* With the first day in full pads today, Smith weighed in that “It’s just getting back to it … Our physical identity is to be physical first, stop the run.”