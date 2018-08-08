CaneSport.com

Zach McCloud is the returning starter at strongside linebacker, his third year slotted into the first team role.

But it will be a new situation for McCloud with defensive coordinator/LB coach Manny Diaz morphing the spot into a striker position that is meant for a player who can just as easily cover a slot receiver as blitz or help out against the run.

Converted safeties Derrick Smith and Romeo Finley are others working at the spot.

And McCloud is excited for the versatility required.

"The biggest difference is now there’s man coverage on slot receivers,” McCloud said. “But for the most part the other assignments we do are pretty much the same. … It’s nothing difficult to catch up on. We’re all learning, if you take me back to high school they never had me do anything like this. This is my first time getting into doing it with receivers, I’ve been doing it with tight ends. It’s all about technique.”