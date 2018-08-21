CaneSport.com

Striker Zach McCloud said after Tuesday’s practiced that his heavily taped left wrist is just fine.

“I’m diving on the ground, punching people in the chest,” McCloud said. “I’m working moves, am extremely comfortable. … I feel great.”

And McCloud says he’s doing just fine at the Striker spot that was called strongside linebacker a year ago.

“They’re giving it a new name but it’s really just adding a couple of assignments on, a different look,” McCloud said. “But there are a lot of similarities so the transition hasn’t been rough at all.”