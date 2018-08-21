CaneSport.com

Zach McCloud: Heavily taped wrist not an issue
Striker Zach McCloud said after Tuesday’s practiced that his heavily taped left wrist is just fine.
“I’m diving on the ground, punching people in the chest,” McCloud said. “I’m working moves, am extremely comfortable. … I feel great.”
And McCloud says he’s doing just fine at the Striker spot that was called strongside linebacker a year ago.
“They’re giving it a new name but it’s really just adding a couple of assignments on, a different look,” McCloud said. “But there are a lot of similarities so the transition hasn’t been rough at all.”
* The team practiced in the IPF for early drills on a sunny, hot Tuesday before moving outside.
“We’re used to being out here in the heat all day - I guess being in there for a little bit, a little bit of air conditioning … we’re still going hard inside, bring the same intensity,” McCloud said.
* Asked about the progress of backup linebackers that are standing out to him, McCloud said, “All of them look great. I like watching Bradley (Jennings), he’s so powerful. (Waynmon) Steed is doing well at the WILL position running through gaps. You see (Mike) Pinckney getting all the TFL’s, Steed is going to be in the same position.”
* Of OLB coach Jonathan Patke, McCloud said, “I like his coaching style. Me and him get along really well. We all learn a lot from him, being in his room. … We really have an opportunity to get better with coach Patke.”