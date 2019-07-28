News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 20:07:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes Sunday chatter with McCloud, Bandy & Harris

T7ufjuv0odluls1eytpe
Miami Hurricanes LB Zach McCloud
CaneSport.com
Staff

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said after today’s practice that Zach McCloud is “literally the guy you want your daughter to grow up and marry. He is as good as it gets on and off the field. His...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}