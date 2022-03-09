Zion Nelson on Wed.: Everybody is getting after it

Returning LT starter Zion Nelson is one of several Canes on the line with significant starting experience. Others are DJ Scaife, Jalen Rivers and Jakai Clark, although Rivers is out this spring rehabbing off injury.

The team also has brought in Oregon transfer guard/center Logan Sagapolu to help shore up the unit.

Nelson’s take on this O line’s progress after Wednesday’s practice?

“Everybody is getting after it, really working for our spots this year,” Nelson said. “It’s a great time.”

He says technique is a big emphasis right now and that the linemen “are really getting after it.”

Of his own progress, Nelson says it’s going “pretty great.”

“I had some problems with my knee going on last year, I feel that’s getting right,” he said, adding that the knee issue put him in the training room on a daily basis when it was bothering him.

Of course, Nelson and his unit now have Alex Mirabal as the new coach.

And head coach Mario Cristobal is also spending a lot of time with the O line during spring practices so far.

“It’s nice to be getting that attention from the head coach,” Nelson said. “Sometimes you can feel the offensive line can get a little left out…”

As for Mirabal?

“He’s a great guy, great teacher,” Nelson said. “He really knows his stuff, really gets down to every detail, makes sure everyone is engaged in meetings.”

The losses from last year are center Corey Gaynor (departed for UNC), right tackle Jarrid Williams and guard Navaughn Donaldson.

Nelson has high hopes for the new group.

And he’s put in the work: Nelson is entering his fourth year as a starter, and he currently weighs 310 pounds.

“The offseason program, the workouts were more football based where before, not criticizing, but it’s more geared to being able to translate the workouts to the field,” Nelson said. “It’s working out a lot of small muscles - leg, back.”

Nelson says he’s working at left tackle but that Mirabal has told the line “he’ll switch guys around at any time.”

“We’re just constantly getting after it,” Nelson said. “Now we’re practicing a lot more in a team setting, not doing as much scout team as you might expect.”