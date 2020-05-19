Zoom film study with Justice impresses Cane commit
Parkland (Fla.) Majory Stoneman Douglas High School OL Michael McLaughlin committed to Miami at the start of March.Since then he’s been hard at work training - his family purchased a weight set whe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news