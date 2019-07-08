News More News
2023 RB picks up offer, has Canes in front

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Class of 2023 RB Mark Fletcher might have just wrapped up eighth grade a few weeks ago.But he already lists several college offers including Miami - the Canes were his fifth offer when the team off...

