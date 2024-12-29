Women's Basketball: Hurricanes Drop Game to No. 17 North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their second season contest Sunday evening, falling to No. 17 North Carolina (13-2, 1-1) by a final score of 69-60.
Haley Cavinder led the way for the Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1), as she posted her fourth consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance.
Haley Cavinder also recorded five assists and knocked down three shots from behind the arc.
Jasmyne Roberts contributed 19 points while knocking down 4-6 shots from behind the arc, and the senior also managed to corral seven rebounds.
Cameron Willians chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder added eight points and four assists.
Miami fell behind early in the contest, as UNC built a 21-14 lead after the first quarter. UNC extended its advantage to 17 points in the second quarter, holding a 39-22 lead over the Canes with 3:14 to go until halftime.
Miami battled back over the remainder of the second stanza, ripping off a 7-0 run to end the period. They entered halftime trailing 39-29.
The Canes trimmed UNC’s lead down to just seven points at the 8:11 mark in the third quarter, but the Tar Heels responded with a 5-0 run to push the lead back up to 12 points.
UNC maintained a double-digit advantage over the remainder of the third period, and Miami entered the final quarter trailing by 15. Despite trailing by double digits, the Canes continued to battle over the final 10 minutes; however, they could not complete a comeback and fell to UNC by nine points.
Miami will hit the road to face Louisville this Thursday, January 2, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
