Women's Basketball: Hurricanes Drop Game to No. 17 North Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their second season contest Sunday evening, falling to No. 17 North Carolina (13-2, 1-1) by a final score of 69-60.

Haley Cavinder led the way for the Hurricanes (11-2, 1-1), as she posted her fourth consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with a 19-point, 11-rebound performance.

Haley Cavinder also recorded five assists and knocked down three shots from behind the arc.

Jasmyne Roberts contributed 19 points while knocking down 4-6 shots from behind the arc, and the senior also managed to corral seven rebounds.

Cameron Willians chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, while Hanna Cavinder added eight points and four assists.