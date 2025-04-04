Miami Baseball: Canes drop game two to Panthers, 7-2

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Miami baseball team (16-16, 3-8 ACC) dropped game two of Friday’s doubleheader to Pitt, 7-2, Friday night at Charles L. Cost Field. The win evened the three-game series heading into Saturday after the Hurricanes' 9-4 victory in game one.

Miami right-hander AJ Ciscar (1-1) took the loss after giving up three earned runs over five innings. The freshman registered a new single-game career-high seven strikeouts in his second start as a Hurricane.

Miami would dig deep into their bullpen once Ciscar exited the contest in the fifth, but five Hurricanes would only combine for two strikeouts against the Panthers the rest of the way.

Despite being held to just four hits, the Panthers (17-13, 4-7 ACC) capitalized on a combination of timely hitting, free passes, and defensive miscues by the Hurricanes. Miami committed two errors, issued five walks, and hit five batters – four coming from starter Ciscar.

Pitt starter Ryan Reed turned in a dominant outing on the mound, tossing seven scoreless innings. The right-hander scattered three hits, walked one, and struck out five while improving to a 3-3 record on the season.

Miami didn’t score until the eighth inning, when Gaby Gutierrez launched a two-run homer, his first of the year, moving the score to 7-2. But by then, the deficit was too much to overcome for the visiting Hurricanes.

Jake Ogden and Derek Williams each had a pair of hits for the Hurricanes, who totaled eight on the night but left seven runners on base.

As of Friday evening, the series finale between Miami and Pitt is still scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Charles L. Cost Field and will be broadcast on ACCNX.

Update:

Due to anticipated weather in the Pittsburgh area, the University of Pittsburgh baseball team has announced a time change to the series finale between Miami and Pitt.

Miami and Pitt will now play at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. The rubber match between the two ACC teams will still be broadcasted on ACCNX.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics