Midwest Spotlight: Five prospects on flip watch

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at five Midwest commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.
MORE FLIP WATCH: West | Southeast
MORE MIDWEST: Recruiting Rumor Mill
WHICH METRO AREA PRODUCES THE BEST HS FOOTBALL TALENT? YOU DECIDE
RUMOR MILL: Top prospects beginning to cut down lists
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
The elite 2027 four-star receiver is committed to Ohio State and the program is fresh off a national championship. He’s from Ohio and the Buckeyes have a strong track record at his position. Ohio State has a lot going for itself in this recruitment but it's still very early.
Oregon has been a frequent opponent on the recruiting trail and just offered Brown. Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and Florida are all programs that he’s got some interest in, too.
The Ohio four-star just committed to Louisville recently. The relationship he quickly built with wide receivers coach Deion Branch was a big drive in his commitment. But the Cardinals may have to fight to hang on.
It doesn’t appear Ohio State is involved much now, but a big senior season could lead to new interest from blueblood programs.
Kansas made a great early evaluation and built a tremendous relationship with Dunnigan. It paid off with an early commitment last January. But will it hold? The four-star continues to pick up offers from around the country and his stock will rise more during his senior season.
Nebraska, Tennessee and Miami are just a few teams closely monitoring the situation.
The Ohio native was part of a huge run of commitments for Illinois in February. The program has a lot of momentum on and off the field. However, it's easy to see other programs circling the waters on their recruits. The Illini have a staff that evaluates well and Singleton is another example of that.
Before his commitment, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Michigan were heavily involved in his recruitment. Those teams and others will be keeping an eye on Singleton.
Whiting went from an unranked prospect to debuting in the Rivals250 early this year. That’s because he has a great frame, athleticism and a lot of potential to be a great college player. Many colleges recognized this as he picked up offers from Michigan, Alabama, Iowa and others during the winter. Whiting has built a strong relationship with the Michigan State staff but will one of those more established programs circle back during the season?
There is a strong chance at least one will. The Spartans need to be prepared to fight to hang onto the big-time prospect, especially if Year 2 under coach Jonathan Smith is rocky.