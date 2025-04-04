Midwest Spotlight: Five prospects on flip watch

Jamier Brown (Photo by Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith takes a look at five Midwest commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.

The elite 2027 four-star receiver is committed to Ohio State and the program is fresh off a national championship. He’s from Ohio and the Buckeyes have a strong track record at his position. Ohio State has a lot going for itself in this recruitment but it's still very early. Oregon has been a frequent opponent on the recruiting trail and just offered Brown. Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and Florida are all programs that he’s got some interest in, too.

The Ohio four-star just committed to Louisville recently. The relationship he quickly built with wide receivers coach Deion Branch was a big drive in his commitment. But the Cardinals may have to fight to hang on. It doesn’t appear Ohio State is involved much now, but a big senior season could lead to new interest from blueblood programs.

Kansas made a great early evaluation and built a tremendous relationship with Dunnigan. It paid off with an early commitment last January. But will it hold? The four-star continues to pick up offers from around the country and his stock will rise more during his senior season. Nebraska, Tennessee and Miami are just a few teams closely monitoring the situation.

The Ohio native was part of a huge run of commitments for Illinois in February. The program has a lot of momentum on and off the field. However, it's easy to see other programs circling the waters on their recruits. The Illini have a staff that evaluates well and Singleton is another example of that. Before his commitment, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Michigan were heavily involved in his recruitment. Those teams and others will be keeping an eye on Singleton.