Miami Basketball: TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to Miami

New head basketball coach Jai Lucas continues to build his roster through the transfer portal, as Ernest Udeh Jr. is the latest addition to the Miami roster.
The 6-foot-11 250 250-pound center from TCU averaged 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season and will join the Miami Hurricanes foe the 2025-26 season.
He notched six double-doubles in the 30 games he appeared in and ten games with ten-plus rebounds.
Originally from Orlando, FL, out of Dr. Philliops High School, Udeh is a former four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com and McDonald's All-American, who originally signed with Kansas in the 2022 class. That cycle, he was the 35th overall prospect and the sixth-ranked center. He played at TCU for both his sophomore and junior seasons.
The Hurricanes have also brought in Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau this week.
