Former five-star and Indiana transfer forward Malik Reneau commits to Miami

Indiana transfer forward Malik Reneau has committed to Miami and will be part of new head coach Jai Lucas's first roster.

Reneau chose the Hurricanes over Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, and USC,

Reneau was rated as a five-star prospect coming out of Montverde Academy in Florida and the 26th overall player of the 2022 class.

Reneau chose Indiana over Miami, Florida Staate and Memphis coming out of high school.

A part-time starter this past season, Reneau averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists while shooting 55.2-percent from the field which ranked Top 50 in the nation, He started 19 of 26 games.

Reneau logged career-highs during the 2023-24 season with 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. He started all 33 games as a sophomore.