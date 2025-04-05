Mid-South Spotlight: Flip Watch

Blaine Bradford (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at Mid-South commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Stewart committed in-state to the Longhorns nearly a year ago. Almost 365 days after verbally committing to Steve Sarkisian and Chris Jackson, the Rivals250 WR has a long list of contenders in play headlined by Arizona State, Miami, Oklahoma, SMU and Tennessee. The four-star WR has hopes of playing with his twin brother Carter Stewart at the next level – and the Sun Devils, Hurricanes and Mustangs are recruiting both Stewarts at a high level. This one should get interesting in a hurry as official visits kick off in May.

Rivals No. 1 SAF is fresh off a commitment to Ohio State -- made after a third visit back to campus and ahead of an official visit set in June. Bradford was down to LSU, Ohio State and Texas before popping to the Buckeyes, though this has been a two-team race since November. Ohio State has checked off every box for the five-star safety. However, with family in Baton Rouge and a brother that's a freshman in the LSU secondary, there is a strong sense the Tigers are going to hang around in this recruitment until Bradford signs on the dotted line.

The electric four-star all-purpose back is a huge foundational piece of Baylor's 2026 class. The spark-plug has a longstanding connection to Khenon Hall, who was integral in securing an early commitment from Morris. Oklahoma has quickly surfaced as a contender for Morris this off-season with an official visit in the books for June 6-8. After missing on two four-star RB targets, Morris is in line to draw a full-court press from DeMarco Murray before long.