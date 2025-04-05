Published Apr 5, 2025
Video: Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal talks after spring practice No. 12
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal answered questions from Don Bailey Jr. after the Hurricanes' twelfth spring practice/scrimmage.

Miami will resume spring practice on Tuesday, April 8th.

Video Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook