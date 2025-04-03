Miami Basketball: Michigan transfer guard Tre Donaldson commits to Canes

On Thursday, Michigan transfer guard Tre Donaldson announced his commitment to Miami via social media.

Donaldson has one year of eligibility remaining after starting his career at Auburn.

The playmaking guard had a career year in Ann Arbor last season, averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 31.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

Donaldson scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting in the Wolverines’ season-ending loss against Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen.

Coming out of Florida State High School in Tallahassee, FL, Donaldson was a three-star rated prospect and ranked 36th among point guards from the 2022 class.