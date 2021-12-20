4-star OT setting UM Jan. visit: Cristobal, Mirabal reason I'm interested
Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach High School OT Josh Conerly, Jr. has taken one official visit so far, to Michigan.He’s waiting until February to sign and says he’s targeting January visits to USC, Wa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news