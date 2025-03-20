Checking up on 10 of the top receivers in the 2026 Rivals250

Cederian Morgan

After five-star Tristen Keys came off the board Wednesday, now is a great time to share the latest on what we’re hearing when it comes to the top 10 who aren’t totally locked in at this point.

LSU is putting together an elite receiver class with Keys, Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson already committed, plus the Tigers just recently offered Morgan. There’s no counting LSU out but all indications remain that the No. 1 receiver in the class from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell is locked in a heated in-state battle and it could come down to Alabama or Auburn for the five-star standout.

Feaster told me in recent days after another visit to Baton Rouge that “as of now” LSU is the front-runner in his recruitment. He grew up watching LSU as a Shreveport native and there has always been high interest in the Tigers so this could be trending in that direction. But Alabama had him on campus recently and he was thoroughly impressed there as Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Oregon, USC and others remain very involved as well.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star receiver has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023 and there are so many reasons to believe that Henry sticks with the Buckeyes. He’s from there, he has a phenomenal relationship with new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and the receiver tradition there is arguably better than anywhere else. But Henry keeps visiting Oregon and showing the Ducks serious interest and so his recruitment deserves close monitoring because that coaching staff can be incredibly convincing as well. USC is working on Henry, too, and if there is any pull to staying closer to home then Oregon and USC should be watched.

Spafford remains happily committed to Georgia and the Ladd McConkey comparisons intrigue him about being used in that offense but USC is not going to give up with the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout and at least one other visit is expected there. The Trojans are making top local talent a major priority again and that could really appeal to Spafford as UCLA, Missouri, Ole Miss and others are working on visits as well. The four-star loves how everything at Georgia is done at an elite level so it could be tough to flip him but many are trying.

Georgia, Texas and Ohio State are heavily involved with the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout but Oregon is the front-runner in his recruitment. Dixon-Wyatt, who might end up being the best receiver in California this recruiting cycle, has always loved his visits to Oregon, is originally from the Sacramento area so it’s closer to home and his relationship with the coaching staff is excellent. If he ends up with the Ducks, the only question would be whether he’s joined by Mater Dei teammate Chris Henry Jr.

Gregory committed to Texas A&M in October and told me at the Navy All-American Bowl that it would “take a lot” for him to back off that pledge. His comfort level there, what coach Mike Elko is doing to turn around the program and especially his relationship with position coach Holmon Wiggins from the time he was at Alabama are all major selling points. But the four-star receiver from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County is planning to take visits to Florida State, LSU and Texas and if those offenses are really pumping then this could be one worth watching down the stretch.

During a workout with his Sound Mind Sound Body team in California recently, Sadler talked highly of Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, USC and Oregon in his recruitment and there was some sense that he was really open in his recruitment. That might be the case but Michigan is considered the heavy favorite for numerous reasons including that he’s from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, he grew up playing with new Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood and he has great relationships with the staff in Ann Arbor. It would be a surprise if Sadler ends up elsewhere.

Baylor and Texas are the two front-runners for Clay but it would be a major shock if he doesn’t end up with the Longhorns because they’ve been involved for a long time and he continues to have serious interest as things progress in his recruitment. The San Antonio (Texas) Madison standout (who wore Texas gear to the Elite 11 last summer) loves his relationship with Baylor position coach Dallas Baker so that will be something to watch. But Texas is the team to beat.

A recent visit to Oregon has moved the Ducks right to the top of the list for the four-star receiver from Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek as his relationship with the entire coaching staff is playing a major role in Lott’s recruitment. But Texas looms very large for the double Longhorns legacy as his father, James, played for the Longhorns and his mother, Fey, played women’s basketball in Austin. If Oregon can beat all of Texas’ built-in advantages then that would be huge for the Ducks.