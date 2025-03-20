Video: Coaches Taylor, Mirabal, and Lewis talk post-practice

Position coaches were made available for the media after Miami's fifth spring practice.
Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Damione Lewis answered questions from the media.
Miami will resume practice on Saturday morning, March 22nd, and hold its first spring scrimmage.
