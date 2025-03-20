Published Mar 20, 2025
Video: Coaches Taylor, Mirabal, and Lewis talk post-practice
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Position coaches were made available for the media after Miami's fifth spring practice.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive line coaches Jason Taylor and Damione Lewis answered questions from the media.


Miami will resume practice on Saturday morning, March 22nd, and hold its first spring scrimmage.

