ACC Spotlight: Programs on a roll in recruiting

The calendar has turned to spring and there are several programs across the country that are riding a wave of momentum in recruiting. Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. looks at four such programs in the ACC.

CLEMSON

While Clemson has been an elite program under Dabo Swinney, the Tigers aren't usually sitting as high in the national team recruiting rankings as they are now at No. 2. The month of March has been the turning point for the program, able to host visitors for its 'Elite Retreat' event, and the pledges have been rolling in ever since. Clemson added a staggering seven commitments since that weekend began, with all but one holding blue-chip status. On top of the boon, Clemson's foundation already included a rare two-quarterback haul and an offensive line pledge. Now it boasts four projected to play up front, led by a pair of top-100 Floridians in Grant Wise and Chancellor Barclay. Fellow Sunshine State native Naeem Burroughs, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles wide receiver, may have been the best of the batch of commitments with his truly explosive speed and national offer list. Clemson was in the thick of it for all who jumped in, but not necessarily alone at the top, proving those exclusive and intentional spring recruiting weekends continue to resonate even in the NIL era.

LOUISVILLE

The Cardinals currently sit at No. 9 nationally, more than 50 spots higher than they finished in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The group got off to a bit of an average start until four-star quarterback Briggs Cherry jumped in at the end of January. After the ensuing dead period, Louisville also found a hot streak in March in landing five of its current 11 pledges. Rivals250 defensive back Jaydin Broadnax, who had SEC and other ACC programs lining up several official and unofficial visits for him, was the headliner of the surge. The Louisville run has perhaps an expected splash in Florida, where three commitments hail, but it also has an in-state foundation with the strong local crop of 2026 players. Five Kentuckians are already committed to the Cardinals, already one more than Jeff Brohm and company brought in throughout the class of 2025. Maintaining the momentum will be key in not only competing to stick in the national top 10, but to hold onto some of the big early commitments on board all the same.

MIAMI

Kenton Dopson III (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Three new Miami commitments have come in through the first two weeks of March or so, including a pair of nationally coveted cornerbacks in Jaelen Waters and Kenton Dopson III. The latter is in the class of 2027, but snagging the nation's second-ranked cornerback recruit this early despite so much turnover on the defensive side of Mario Cristobal's coaching staff says plenty. Waters also comes with a caveat considering his pledge was a flip from the in-state rival Florida Gators. The other Hurricane to have jumped onboard probably kick-starts one of the strongest position groups in every UM class, the offensive line. Ohio native Ben Congdon stands an impressive 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, checking some big boxes in the process. The recent run pairs well at Miami with dominant 2026 quarterback recruit Dereon Coleman onboard for nearly one year with no sign of considering other programs, despite considerable QB dominoes about to drop around the country.

NORTH CAROLINA