One of the deciding factors in choosing a position coach is their track with developing players. Miami decided to move forward with Tim Harris Jr. as its running backs coach, who has a track record to develop running backs to their highest potential. Harris made stops at two Florida teams before returning home to Miami. Here's how some of the backs developed over time.

FIU

Anthony Jones, Running Back

Under Head Coach Ron Turner In 2015, Harris helped Alex Gardner gain 1,202 scrimmage yards including 760 on the ground. Gardner had another solid year in 2016 gaining 930 yards rushing (5.1 per carry) and 1,121 scrimmage yards. Coach Harris also helped develop Anthony Jones that year helping him gain 562 yards rushing (4.8 per carry) and 651 scrimmage yards. In 2017, under Butch Davis, the FIU offense definitely morphed into a running back by committee with three players rushing for over 400 yards: Napoleon Maxwell - 477 (5.9 per carry), Shawndarrius Phillips - 469 (4.5 per carry), and Gardner - 791 (4.4 per carry). In 2018 he had four running backs rush for over 300 yards averaging at least 4.2 yards per carry: Maxwell - 684, D’Vonte Price - 560, Phillips - 393, and Jones - 338. The 2019 year was similar to the two previous years with Jones emerging as the lead back rushing for 867 yards (4.6 per carry) and 990 yards from scrimmage. Maxwell added 675 yards rushing and 769 scrimmage yards while Price contributed 249 yards on the ground. In 2020 (COVID Year), the overall rushing total naturally declined but the averages from Price and Shaun Peterson Jr. reached a high of 6.8 and 6.7 respectively. Price made it to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2022. Jones is a running back for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL.

UCF

Isaiah Bowser, Running Back

In 2021, Harris made the move to UCF, (under head coach Gus Malzahn) and had two 700+ yard backs in Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson. Bowser averaged 4.4 yards per carry and Richardson nearly had a thousand yards from scrimmage. Last season, the Knights averaged 228.4 yards rushing per game with Bowser rushing for 799 and R.J Harvey rushing for 796 yards. Bowser is projected to be a 7th-round draft pick in the 2023 draft and received an overall offensive grade of 72.6 from pro football focus. Harvey received a 82.2 grade last season.

Future at Miami

Henry Parrish Jr. Running Back, Miami