A Look Back At Primetime Games In Miami Vs. FSU This Century
Miami and Florida State are set for a primetime matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It is the ninth time this century that the two teams are meeting each other in primetime in Dade County.
The Hurricanes have lost five of those matchups with many coming down to the wire. Florida State went on a run of winning in Miami four straight times in night games from 2010 to 2016. Here's a look at the best night games for Miami fans against its hated rival.
The King Runs Wild
Miami let out some frustration in 2020 with a 52-10 clobbering of Florida State. D’Eriq King had one of his best games as a Hurricane throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. The Canes jumped out to a 35-point lead and never looked back. The margin of victory was the largest since 1976 (47-0, Bobby Bowden’s first season).
The running game was stellar as King ran for 62 yards and the team gained a total of 200 on the ground. The defense registered six sacks and caused three turnovers as it was one of Miami’s finest moments in the rivalry.
It’s a shame that the game was during the COVID year when there were a minimal amount of fans in the stadium to witness it.
Gore Wins It IN OT
The year 2004, was the one calendar year that we got a double dose of this rivalry. This was the second edition from that year and it was an absolute classic.
It was the season opener at the Orange Bowl where Miami and Florida State came in as top-ten teams. Miami ranked 5th in the country and hosted its bitter rivals ranked 6th in the nation. Miami's future NFL stars included Antrel Rolle, Brandon Meriweather, Devin Hester, Greg Olsen, Jon Beason, Kelly Jennings, Roscoe Parrish, and Sinorice Moss.
This was a defensive battle until Quarterback Brock Berlin drove the Hurricanes 80 yards in five plays and 52 seconds. He connected with Moss for a 30-yard touchdown with 30 seconds to play, and the extra point tied the game at 10.
In overtime, future hall of famer Frank Gore scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to clinch the game and the old OB erupted.
Rematch In The Orange Bowl
The first UM-FSU game of that year was certainly not as thrilling as the one later in the year, but the ending was similar to previous years where a missed field goal in the fourth quarter was the difference.
The Canes held on for a 16-14 win in the Orange Bowl Game in what is now the home stadium for Miami on New Year's Day 2004. It was known as Pro Player Stadium in those days.
This was Jarrett Payton's game. The son of the legendary hall of fame Walter Payton ran for 131 yards and the team ran for 218 yards on the ground. On defense, DJ Williams, Sean Taylor, and Vince Wilfork dominated.
The Hurricanes outgained Florida State 375 yards to 206 yards and scored the final 13 points.
