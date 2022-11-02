Miami and Florida State are set for a primetime matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It is the ninth time this century that the two teams are meeting each other in primetime in Dade County. The Hurricanes have lost five of those matchups with many coming down to the wire. Florida State went on a run of winning in Miami four straight times in night games from 2010 to 2016. Here's a look at the best night games for Miami fans against its hated rival.

The King Runs Wild

Miami let out some frustration in 2020 with a 52-10 clobbering of Florida State. D’Eriq King had one of his best games as a Hurricane throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. The Canes jumped out to a 35-point lead and never looked back. The margin of victory was the largest since 1976 (47-0, Bobby Bowden’s first season). The running game was stellar as King ran for 62 yards and the team gained a total of 200 on the ground. The defense registered six sacks and caused three turnovers as it was one of Miami’s finest moments in the rivalry.

It’s a shame that the game was during the COVID year when there were a minimal amount of fans in the stadium to witness it.

Gore Wins It IN OT

Frank Gore Jr., Running Back, Miami goes into end zone for game-winner in overtime in 2004

The year 2004, was the one calendar year that we got a double dose of this rivalry. This was the second edition from that year and it was an absolute classic. It was the season opener at the Orange Bowl where Miami and Florida State came in as top-ten teams. Miami ranked 5th in the country and hosted its bitter rivals ranked 6th in the nation. Miami's future NFL stars included Antrel Rolle, Brandon Meriweather, Devin Hester, Greg Olsen, Jon Beason, Kelly Jennings, Roscoe Parrish, and Sinorice Moss. This was a defensive battle until Quarterback Brock Berlin drove the Hurricanes 80 yards in five plays and 52 seconds. He connected with Moss for a 30-yard touchdown with 30 seconds to play, and the extra point tied the game at 10. In overtime, future hall of famer Frank Gore scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to clinch the game and the old OB erupted.

Rematch In The Orange Bowl

Miami running back Jarrett Payton (34) is tackled by Florida State linebacker Glenn Cook (55) and fullback Kyle Cobia (40) during the third quarter of the Orange Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)