Miami Baseball: Canes even series with Duke, win game two 5-4

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (19-17, 5-9) beat the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night at Mark Light Field. Outfielder Max Galvin delivered the go-ahead run at the bottom of the sixth to give Miami the 5-4 lead, and then right-handed pitcher Brian Walters appeared in the eighth to shut down Duke's offensive attack.

Alex Giroux (4-1) earned the win in relief, allowing just one run over 3 1/3 innings, while Brian Walters notched his first save of the season with a two-inning scoreless outing as the right-hander struck out three and surrendered no hits.

Gabe Nard took the loss for the Blue Devils (24-13, 9-8 ACC), falling to a 5-2 record on the season after giving up the go-ahead run to Galvin in the bottom of the sixth.

The Hurricanes struck first with three runs in the second inning. Derek Williams delivered a team-leading eighth home run of the season to left field, putting Miami on the board, 1-0. Todd Hudson would deliver a two-RBI single to plate Galvin and Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

In the next inning, the momentum would continue for Miami as Daniel Cuvet would launch Miami’s second home run with a 383-foot blast to left field, putting the Hurricanes in the driver’s seat, 4-0 at the end of the third.

However, the Blue Devils battled back with an offensive surge of their own. Ben Rounds delivered an RBI single, Tyler Albright scored on a fielder’s choice, and Jordan Hyde came home on a Miami fielding error, cutting the deficit to 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Albright would return to the plate to deliver an RBI single that scored AJ Garcia, tying the game at four apiece. Then, in the next inning, Galvin drove in Tanner Smith to bring back the momentum for Miami, bumping the Hurricanes to a 5-4 lead.

Miami dropped game one of the three-game series to the Duke Blue Devils, 13-3, Friday night at Mark Light Field. In the sixth inning, the Blue Devils took full advantage of Miami’s free passes, notching six runs off four hits as Miami.

Duke’s free passes came from six batters being hit by a pitch and six walks issued by the Hurricanes.

Reid Easterly (4-1) earned the win for the Blue Devils (24-12, 9-7 ACC), tossing two hitless innings of relief. The left-hander entered in the fifth and worked around three walks while striking out two to keep Miami off the scoreboard and preserve Duke’s momentum.



