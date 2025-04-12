Miami Baseball: Canes even series with Duke, win game two 5-4

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (19-17, 5-9) beat the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night at Mark Light Field. Outfielder Max Galvin delivered the go-ahead run at the bottom of the sixth to give Miami the 5-4 lead, and then right-handed pitcher Brian Walters appeared in the eighth to shut down Duke's offensive attack.
Alex Giroux (4-1) earned the win in relief, allowing just one run over 3 1/3 innings, while Brian Walters notched his first save of the season with a two-inning scoreless outing as the right-hander struck out three and surrendered no hits.
Gabe Nard took the loss for the Blue Devils (24-13, 9-8 ACC), falling to a 5-2 record on the season after giving up the go-ahead run to Galvin in the bottom of the sixth.
The Hurricanes struck first with three runs in the second inning. Derek Williams delivered a team-leading eighth home run of the season to left field, putting Miami on the board, 1-0. Todd Hudson would deliver a two-RBI single to plate Galvin and Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
In the next inning, the momentum would continue for Miami as Daniel Cuvet would launch Miami’s second home run with a 383-foot blast to left field, putting the Hurricanes in the driver’s seat, 4-0 at the end of the third.
However, the Blue Devils battled back with an offensive surge of their own. Ben Rounds delivered an RBI single, Tyler Albright scored on a fielder’s choice, and Jordan Hyde came home on a Miami fielding error, cutting the deficit to 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
In the fifth, Albright would return to the plate to deliver an RBI single that scored AJ Garcia, tying the game at four apiece. Then, in the next inning, Galvin drove in Tanner Smith to bring back the momentum for Miami, bumping the Hurricanes to a 5-4 lead.
Miami dropped game one of the three-game series to the Duke Blue Devils, 13-3, Friday night at Mark Light Field. In the sixth inning, the Blue Devils took full advantage of Miami’s free passes, notching six runs off four hits as Miami.
Duke’s free passes came from six batters being hit by a pitch and six walks issued by the Hurricanes.
Reid Easterly (4-1) earned the win for the Blue Devils (24-12, 9-7 ACC), tossing two hitless innings of relief. The left-hander entered in the fifth and worked around three walks while striking out two to keep Miami off the scoreboard and preserve Duke’s momentum.
Miami right-hander Griffin Hugus (4-4) was saddled with the loss for the Hurricanes (18-17, 4-9 ACC) after allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander labored through 74 pitches before being lifted in the fourth with Miami trailing 5-2.
Duke started the series opener off hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first. Jake Hyde crafted an RBI single, a pitch with bases loaded hit Rounds, and Macon Winslow brought in two more Blue Devils with a single of his own.
Miami responded in the bottom of the third inning as Galvin delivered a solo shot to deep right-center field – his fourth of the year. Cuvet then brought in Todd Hudson with an RBI single to cut the Duke lead in half, 4-2, at the end of the third.
The Hurricanes and Blue Devils each scored a run in the fourth frame to make the score 5-3, but two innings later, the Hurricanes imploded.
Miami’s bullpen surrendered four runs on six hits, issued three hit-by-pitches, and committed an error as Duke extended its lead. Jake Hyde punctuated the inning with a grand slam, and Sam Harris followed with a solo home run to cap the Blue Devils’ offensive outburst.
Duke added two more insurance runs at the top of the ninth as they reached victory.
The series finale between the Miami Hurricanes and Duke Blue Devils will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mark Light Field.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
