Storm Tracker Podcast - Spring Game Thoughts/Transfer Portal Needs

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Larry Blustein, South Florida Reporter, to discuss Miami's spring game and transfer portal needs.
First, we discuss the quarterback play with Carson Beck not participating due to injury (2:57).
Next discussed is the play of Malachi Toney, playing freshmen (15:12), the wide receivers (18:15), the running backs (20:38), the offensive line (22:19), and the kicking game (26:19).
The defensive back play (29:01), the linebacker room (31:54), and the defensive line (34:45) are also discussed.
Lastly, we discuss what other positions Miami should go after in the transfer portal (39:36).
