It's the time of year when every team in college football aspires to win the conference, but only one team will hoist the trophy at the end of the year. Preseason rankings stir many conversations, but no trophies are given to teams that project to do well in the upcoming season. For 2023, Miami is projected to finish fourth by the ESPN FPI, giving the Hurricanes a 6.3 chance to win the ACC. Miami is a team that generally wins the offseason year after year, and 'experts' generally are high on the Hurricanes based on their talent. Here's a look at how Miami projected with preseason rankings compared to how the season resulted.

2017 Preseason Rank - 18th Final AP Rank - 13th

Braxton Berrios, Wide Receiver, Miami

In the 2017 preseason of Miami's first double-digit win total since 2003, the Hurricanes were ranked 18th in the AP and Coaches poll. Miami was coming off its first bowl win since 2006 in the previous season and was looking to build from that momentum. At the ACC Kickoff that year Miami was predicted to win the Coastal Division. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit also predicted that Miami would win the Coastal, which would prove correct. The Hurricanes would reel off ten wins and went into its regular season-finale undefeated. After reaching an AP of no. 2 in the nation, three straight losses to Pitt, Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, and an Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin would put a damper on the best Miami season in recent memory. Miami would finish 10-13 that season.

2018 Preseason Rank - 8th Final AP Rank - Unranked (57th of 130)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) warms up as quarterback Jarren Williams (15) looks on prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Miami returned to the AP poll ranked in the top ten, but failed to meet those expectations finishing the season out of the AP poll with a 7-6 record. Miami was predicted to win the Coastal Division by most publications. After a season-opening thrashing to LSU, the Hurricanes would win five straight games to remain ranked at 16. Four straight losses would follow, and a win in its final home game versus Pitt gave Miami its seventh win. Miami's season would end with another bowl loss to Wisconsin. Head Coach Mark Richt resigned shortly after the conclusion of the season.

2019 Preseason Rank - Unranked Final AP Rank - Unranked (73rd of 130)

Miami entered 2019 with new head coach Manny Diaz, and low expectations nationally. The Hurricanes were predicted to finish second behind Virginia in the Coastal Division at the ACC Kickoff. In a tight division race, Miami would finish fourth (4-4) and lose key division games to North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Duke that year. Miami would, however, beat the division champions Virginia head-to-head 17-9 on a Thursday night. Miami would end its 2019 season with a 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech and a 6-7 record.

2020 Preseason Unranked Final AP Rank - 22nd

D'Eriq King, Quarterback, Miami

The COVID year brought forth a resurgence in wins for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami was picked to finish 6th in the ACC preseason poll behind Clemson, Notre Dame (conference member for football for only 2020), UNC, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. It was the best year under Manny Diaz as the Hurricanes mustered eight wins to three losses. Exceeding expectations, Miami would finish third in the league behind Notre Dame and Clemson. However, Miami's bowl losing streak would continue as the Hurricanes fell to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

2021 Preseason Ranking - 14th Final AP Rank - (49th of 130)

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Miami attempted to build from an overachieving 2020 season but fell short of expectations in 2021. The Hurricanes lost four of its first six games but finished strong winning five of its last six games. Starter D'Eriq King went down with a season-ending knee injury in the third game against Michigan State, which essentially started the Tyler Van Dyke era. Miami would finish with a 7-5 record, and its bowl game was canceled due to COVID precautions.

2022 Preseason Ranking - 16th Final AP Rank (85th of 131)

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami