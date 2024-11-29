Locked On Canes Podcast: Pressure is on Canes to clinch spot in title game

Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, talks with answers to questions regarding Miami's upcoming matchup with Syracuse.
The Hurricanes must beat the Orange to punch its ticket to the ACC Championship game.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook