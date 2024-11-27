Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Syracuse

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Jim Stechschulte, associate editor/columnist for sujuiceonline.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Syracuse.
First, Stechschulte shares his thoughts on the feel of Syracuse's program going into the game (1:59) and why the Orange have been several close games this season (5:35).
Stechschulte gives us an idea of what to expect from Syracuse's offense (8:16) and how Miami should scheme around the Orange's defense (11:57).
He also shares thoughts on Syracuse QB Kyle McCord (14:53), Oronde Gadsden Jr., and other playmakers (20:05).
Lastly, Benjamin and Stechschulte provide their takes on how the game will play out (24:58).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook