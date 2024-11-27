Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Syracuse

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Jim Stechschulte, associate editor/columnist for sujuiceonline.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Syracuse.



First, Stechschulte shares his thoughts on the feel of Syracuse's program going into the game (1:59) and why the Orange have been several close games this season (5:35).

Stechschulte gives us an idea of what to expect from Syracuse's offense (8:16) and how Miami should scheme around the Orange's defense (11:57).

He also shares thoughts on Syracuse QB Kyle McCord (14:53), Oronde Gadsden Jr., and other playmakers (20:05).

Lastly, Benjamin and Stechschulte provide their takes on how the game will play out (24:58).