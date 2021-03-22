Alabama DB gets offer from T-Rob: "I was at a loss of words"
Munford (Ala.) High School Class of 2023 DB/ATH Sylvester Smith picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer March 5.It was his 19th offer.“I got it talking to T-Rob (Travaris Robinson),” Smith s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news