Which city boasts the best HS football talent? Here's the final four

A longstanding debate in the recruiting world has been which metro area produces the best football players. So now in conjunction with millions of other brackets, ours has reached the final four metro areas: Miami, Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta. Our national recruiting analysts picked the top 16 metro areas for high school football talent and seeded them 1-16, with No. 1 Tampa being their collective pick as the best. Our analyst group focused solely on the talent churned out so far in the 2020s. And we will let the fans take it from there. So far, there has been two rounds of voting to whittle the 16 cities down to a final four. Vote now in the semifinals and help decide the metro area that produces the best football talent.

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS No. 1 Tampa/St. Pete defeated No. 16 Philadelphia No. 2 Atlanta defeated No. 15 Charlotte No. 3 Dallas/Fort Worth defeated No. 14 Chicago No. 4 Los Angeles defeated No. 13 Las Vegas No. 5 Miami/South Florida defeated No. 12 St. Louis No. 7 Detroit defeated No. 10 DMV No. 8 New Orleans/South Louisiana defeated No. 9 Houston No. 11 Birmingham/Montgomery defeated No. 6. South Georgia QUARTERFINAL RESULTS No. 8 New Orleans/South Louisiana defeated No. 1 Tampa/St. Pete No. 2 Atlanta defeated No. 7 Detroit No. 3 Dallas/Fort Worth defeated No. 11 Birmingham/Montgomery No. 5 Miami/South Florida defeated No. 4 Los Angeles

No. 2. Atlanta vs. No. 3 Dallas/Fort Worth

No. 5 Miami/South Florida vs. No. 8 New Orleans/South Louisiana

The Case For South Florida: When it comes to the perception, the numbers and certainly the names, South Florida continues to hold onto its reputation as one of America's truly fertile football hotbeds. Narrowing the production window to the first half of this decade proves more of the same, whether leaning on the names stationed on Saturday's like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith or those about to enter at the highest level like fellow former five-star and one-time prep teammate of Smith in first round projection Shemar Stewart. Dipping into the Rivals rankings, five-stars flood in from the region, including an even one dozen since the class of 2020 wrapped up. The blue-chip depth thereafter remains just as staggering, with 79 additional recruits ranked within the Rivals250 hailing from Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties combined. The volume is just as impressive relative to the NFL Draft, too, as more than 50 South Floridians have been drafted since the decade began, including nine in Round 1. Some of the names near the top of the list have made sense all the way through the process like Smith's certainly will. Dallas Turner was a five-star who worked his way into the first round and he put together a great rookie campaign in the league thereafter. Fellow five-stars from that 2021 cycle included James Williams, Terrence Lewis and Corey Collier, however. Of the trio only Williams, drafted in the seventh round in 2024, heard his name called on the big stage. So for every Patrick Surtain II, fresh off of a Defensive Player of the Year campaign with the Denver Broncos, there are also some big-name busts relative to ranking dotting the line in SoFlo. – John Garcia Jr. The Case For South Louisiana: No state churns out more NFL talent per capita than Louisiana -- and South Louisiana produces a massive amount of talent that is taking over the league and also college football. Both former first-round picks Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers exploded onto the scene in Year 1 as rookies. Thomas, out of Walker, La., was a Rivals250 WR who since surfaced as one of the NFL's best young perimeter receivers in Jacksonville. Nabers, who was sidelined as a senior due to state transfer rules, set multiple records while at LSU before breaking the mark for receptions by a rookie last season with the New York Giants. Former No. 2 overall player Maason Smith in 2021 was a second-round pick of the Jags and is quickly becoming one of the NFL's most formidable young DL. There is expected to be another wave of South Louisiana talent to come off the board during the NFL Draft. Among them -- former Rivals250 OL Emery Jones (LSU) and former four-star WR Jack Bech (TCU). Some of college football's best are from The Boot. That includes former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, who will orchestrate the Texas offense full-time this season. His teammate -- Derek Williams -- is one of the best young SAF expected to step into a bigger role this fall in Austin. Former Rivals five-star WR Aaron Anderson came on strong in his second season at LSU and should be a part of a high-octane offense in Baton Rouge this fall. So should Chris Hilton, a top-100 recruit in 2021. Former five-star DL Dominick McKinley closed his freshman season out with a bang -- and is part of what should be a formidable front in the Bayou this upcoming season. Former five-star Harlem Berry is expected to be an impact freshman this season with the Tigers. Former five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart is also a candidate to be an immediate contributor at USC. – Sam Spiegelman

