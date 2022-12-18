Miami grabs a huge addition out of the Transfer Portal in former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen. The 2023 class already has five players on the offensive line committed, including two of the top three offensive tackles in the country (Francis Mauigoa, Samson Okunlola) but head coach Mario Cristobal has been laser-focused on completely flipping that room talent-wise and the sixth addition in Cohen is part of that process.

Cohen visited Miami this weekend and the staff was able to lock him in before he could leave Coral Gables. Cohen is a 6'4" 305-pound versatile player who has valuable experience from one of the nation's truly elite programs in Alabama, starting 25 games in his career, including 10 this season. He was a second-team All-SEC selection, as well.

Coming out of high school, Cohen was the 26th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 class and is rated as the 27th-best player in the Transfer Portal and a four-star prospect. He is fully expected to nab one of the starting five spots on the line next year after never allowing a sack at Alabama according to PFF.

Cohen is the first Transfer Portal player and 24th overall prospect to commit to Miami in 2023.