Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet Tops D1 Top 50 Third Baseman Rankings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes sophomore Daniel Cuvet was ranked the best third basemen in the country by D1Baseball for the 2025 season, the publication announced Monday.

Cuvet was also tabbed a D1Baseball’s preseason All-American two weeks ago and named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-America Team and to Perfect Game’s All-ACC team.

Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).

Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics