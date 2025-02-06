Four-star OL Breck Kolojay sets trio of June official visits

The 2025 class is in the books and colleges have been prioritizing the best in the 202 class throughout the New Year. It means more offers and big visits are being communicated for the junior group.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay had been busy on the road through January and now he's looking ahead towards official visits. Three have already been set.
Kolojay will see Miami (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and Tennessee (June 20) in a three-week span to kick off the month of June. It won't be the only official visits he takes, with a focus on the open slate at the end of May, but the three programs set to host him are in strong position to continue to contend for the interior talent.
Others still very much in the mix also like within SEC and Big Ten country.
"Some other schools that are also playing a role are LSU, Michigan, Texas, OU, 'Bama, and some others," Kolojay told Rivals. "I’m going to have a busy spring visiting a lot of these schools and trying to see which school I’m going to OV to the weekend of May 30th."
The No. 15 interior projection among junior offensive lineman, Kolojay expanded on the official visit destinations.
Miami: "I’ve been there plenty of times and each visit just gets better and better. I’m their number one priority and the people inside the room make it better. It’s such a peaceful, beautiful campus with a vibe that I enjoy."
Georgia: "University of Georgia I really love. I’ve been there three times with my parents and it’s been fantastic. Coach (Kirby) Smart has done a fantastic job instilling a tough, hard-nosed mindset within the team that I love and live by. Georgia is one of the leaders in my recruitment and will continue to be."
Tennessee: "Tennessee is great. The area, Neyland Stadium, the people, and the coaches. Coach (Josh) Huepel, Coach (Glen) Elarbee, and all the offensive line support staff I relate to a lot. They are very personable people that care. Definitely seems like a great fit for me."
Kolojay is still working on a commitment timeline, as well as additional visits through his several dozen scholarship offers.