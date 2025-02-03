Women's Basketball: Canes lose to Georgia Tech at home 77-66

Haley Cavinder also grabbed three rebounds and recorded two assists. Cameron Williams posted her second consecutive double-double and fifth overall this season with an outstanding 12-point, 16-rebound performance. Williams's 16 rebounds marked a new career high; seven of those boards came on the offensive glass. She also managed to dish out three assists.

The loss ends a two-game win streak for the Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8), as they now own an overall record of 13-9. Haley Cavinder had another sensational performance for Miami, as she poured in a game-high 25 points on 11-21 shooting from the field.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -The University of Miami women’s basketball team battled for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon, but they came up just short, as they narrowly dropped a contest to No. 20/21 Georgia Tech (18-4, 5-5) by a final score of 66-77.

Darrione Rogers contributed 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists while knocking down 2-3 shots from behind the arc. Jasmyne Roberts scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, and Hanna Cavinder scored four points, grabbed five boards, and dished out a team-high five assists. Miami started fast, as Rogers buried a 3-pointer to commence the scoring.

Haley Cavinder followed with a bucket in the paint, and Roberts proceeded to record a steal and knock down a mid-range jumper on the other end as the Canes jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Georgia Tech quickly responded, ripping off an 11-4 run to even the contest up at 11-11 at the 3:11 mark in the first quarter.

Miami was outscored 5-4 over the remainder of the period, as they entered the second quarter trailing 16-15. The two squads continued to battle in the second stanza, with the Yellow Jackets winning the quarter 17-15 to build a 33-30 lead over the Canes entering halftime.

Georgia Tech opened the third quarter on a 14-4 run to take a 13-point advantage over Miami with 6:02 left in the period. The Canes refused to give in and slowly chipped away at the Yellow Jackets’ lead.

Miami managed to cut the deficit to just six points entering the final frame, trailing 57-51 after the third quarter. With 5:09 remaining in the game, Miami trimmed GT’s lead down to just four points; however, that was as close as the Canes would get, as they fell by 11 points.

Miami will have a week off before returning to the court next Sunday, as they are slated to travel to face Duke with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

