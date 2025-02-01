Predicting where the top uncommitted DL in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

Deuce Geralds

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and making a prediction on where they sign. We move to the defensive line. THIS SERIES: Commitment predictions for the top uncommitted QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL

Anthony Jones

Early on Alabama, Auburn and Georgia were the three standouts but then LSU entered the picture and in recent weeks Jones talked highly about Oregon, Texas A&M and others. Unless something major changes, this could come down to an in-state battle for the five-star edge from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s. A source says the Crimson Tide could have the edge right now but Auburn is not going to give up. This could go down to the end in an Iron Bowl battle for the five-star. Prediction: Alabama

Aiden Harris

Ohio State is the frontrunner in Harris’ recruitment and it’s always going to be tough to beat the Buckeyes for an elite recruit. But there is significant competition for the high four-star defensive end from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. South Carolina is very involved in Harris’ recruitment and the Gamecocks have definitely left a great impression. Auburn, Oregon and others also are involved. The interesting one to watch will be North Carolina. First-year coach Bill Belichick has visited Harris at his school and he’s made the elite defensive end a top priority. If Harris makes it to Chapel Hill in the coming months, then things could start turning that way if there is momentum here. Prediction: Ohio State

Deuce Geralds

The No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2026 class has a long – and growing – list so it’s still difficult to pin down clear frontrunners, but he’ll be at Ole Miss this weekend and that’s a huge visit. Ohio State is going to be a top school throughout Geralds’ recruitment. Miami and Oklahoma are definitely up there as well and then the four-star defensive tackle is also very serious about seeing what Oregon is all about. He’s talked highly of other SEC programs as well but that’s a good starting list. If the Buckeyes win out for him and Geralds leaves the South – considering the Buckeyes’ national title and success along the defensive line – wouldn’t be a shock. Prediction: Ohio State

Bryce Perry-Wright

The four-star defensive lineman – who could play inside but also showed at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio that he has the speed and versatility to move outside and have a huge impact as well. Over the last few days, so many coaches have stopped by Buford, Ga., to see Perry-Wright with Florida State’s Mike Norvell, a whole contingent from Ohio State (including coach Ryan Day), Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Clemson (including coach Dabo Swinney), Auburn (including coach Hugh Freeze) and Georgia (including coach Kirby Smart) stopped by. That’s a reflection, too, of Perry-Wright’s fluid recruitment with so many elite programs still involved and a situation that could still go in so many directions. Georgia did come in later than some other schools but the Bulldogs are making up for it now. If Perry-Wright goes longer with his recruitment, that’s good news for UGA. Prediction: Georgia

