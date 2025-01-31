Women's Basketball: Canes win second straight, beat UVA 77-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Haley Cavinder dropped a team-high 22 points and recorded 10 assists, Cameron Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Natalija Marshall drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as the University of Miami women’s basketball team earned a thrilling 77-74 victory over Virginia (11-11, 3-7).

The victory for the Hurricanes (13-8, 3-7) marked their second consecutive win, as they improved to 13-8 overall this season.

Haley Cavinder was sensational once again for Miami, scoring 22 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc, and recording a season-high 10 assists and grabbing five rebounds. The performance marked her seventh double-double of the season. Williams was also outstanding for the Canes, as she posted her fourth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.

Williams poured in 14 points on 7-15 shooting, and the graduate student corralled a career-high 14 rebounds while dishing out four assists. Marshall scored 10 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc, including draining a 3-pointer with nine seconds to give Miami a two-point lead they would not surrender.