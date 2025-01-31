Women's Basketball: Canes win second straight, beat UVA 77-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Haley Cavinder dropped a team-high 22 points and recorded 10 assists, Cameron Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Natalija Marshall drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as the University of Miami women’s basketball team earned a thrilling 77-74 victory over Virginia (11-11, 3-7).
The victory for the Hurricanes (13-8, 3-7) marked their second consecutive win, as they improved to 13-8 overall this season.
Haley Cavinder was sensational once again for Miami, scoring 22 points on 9-15 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc, and recording a season-high 10 assists and grabbing five rebounds. The performance marked her seventh double-double of the season. Williams was also outstanding for the Canes, as she posted her fourth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.
Williams poured in 14 points on 7-15 shooting, and the graduate student corralled a career-high 14 rebounds while dishing out four assists. Marshall scored 10 points on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-4 from behind the arc, including draining a 3-pointer with nine seconds to give Miami a two-point lead they would not surrender.
Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 12 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, as she was tremendous down the stretch for the Canes, burying three clutch shots in the final five minutes. Hanna Cavinder scored seven points and dished out five assists, and Lemyah Hylton contributed five points off the bench for Miami.
It was a tale of two halves, as the Canes trailed by as many as 15 in the first half after shooting just 31.3 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from behind the arc over the first 20 minutes, while Virginia shot 42.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from behind the arc over the same stretch. Miami proceeded to shoot 54.5 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range in the second half, while limiting UVA to 40.7 percent shooting from the field and just 20.0 percent from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes.
Miami was particularly exceptional in the fourth quarter. They shot a sensational 64.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, erasing an eight-point deficit to secure the impressive victory.
Miami will return to the court on Sunday to try to earn a third consecutive win. They will host No. 20/21 Georgia Tech at the Watsco Center, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
