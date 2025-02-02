Miami Basketball: Canes snap losing streak, comeback to beat Notre Dame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (5-17, 1-10 ACC) rallied from down 11 at halftime to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-11, 4-6 ACC), 63-57, Saturday night at the Watsco Center.

Miami scored 15 of the final 19 points and held Notre Dame scoreless in the final three minutes to earn its first ACC win of the season.

Senior Matthew Cleveland tallied his fifth straight 20-point game with a team-leading 21 points, while graduate student Lynn Kidd and senior Brandon Johnson joined Cleveland in double-figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Hurricanes took an early 6-2 after connecting on three of their first shots from the field, but Notre Dame responded with a 13-2 run of its own to go up 12, 25-13, with 6:59 to play in the first half.

Miami cut the deficit to five, 30-25, thanks to an 11-point first half from Cleveland, however, Notre Dame connected on six 3-pointers in the first half to take a 36-25 lead into halftime.