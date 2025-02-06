Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami adds Terry Jefferson to secondary staff

With the addition of Terry Jefferson to the coaching staff, the Hurricanes are poised for a transformative season.
Discover which Miami Hurricanes players are set to shine in spring football as host Alex Donno breaks down the roster, highlighting key figures like Mark Fletcher and Markel Bell.
Special guest Phil Russomanno joins to discuss the NFL draft prospects of former Miami players, including Elijah Arroyo and Cam Ward, and their potential impact on the league.
