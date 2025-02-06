Miami returns Terry Jefferson to secondary staff

According to multiple reports, the Miami Hurricanes are hiring former cornerback coach Terry Jefferson to help with the secondary.
He was part of Miami's recruiting staff for two seasons and worked with the Canes' defensive backs in 2022.
At Jacksonville State, he helped lead JSU to hold teams to 218.2 passing yards per game, ranking No. 66 in the nation. JSU also recorded 12 interceptions this season, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
The Hurricanes also added a player from the transfer portal this cycle from Jacksonville State, Zechariah Poyser, who was a standout player this season.
The Hurricanes pass defense held opponents to 214.4 passing yards per game.
In late January, the Canes hired Zach Ethridge, who spent the 2024 season as Houston's defensive backs coach.
