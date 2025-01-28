Miami Football: Hurricanes set to hire Zac Etheridge as DBs coach

According to reports, Miami is set to hire Houston's Zac Etheridge as its new defensive backs coach.

Etheridge spent one season in Houston, where the Cougars finished third in the Big 12 in pass defense (28th nationally).

According to Pro Football Focus, Jeremiah Wilson stood out for the Cougars, grading as the sixth-highest cornerback (86.7) in the country.

As Auburn's defensive backs coach in the 2023 season, Etheridge led the unit to the third-best secondary in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

The Hurricanes moved on from former defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson, who coached the cornerbacks.

Miami made a valiant effort to upgrade the defensive back room, adding transfers: safety Zechariah Poyser, cornerback Xavier Lucas, cornerback Ethan O'Connor, cornerback Charles Brantley, and cornerback Emmanuel Karnley.

The Hurricanes retained freshman All-American cornerback OJ Frederique, promising redshirt sophomore Damari Brown, who missed most of the 2024 season due to a lower extremity injury, and sophomore safety Zaquan Patterson.