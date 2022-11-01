All-Americans: Miami will have plenty of representation in all-star games
The Miami Hurricanes currently rank 7th in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2023 class and more than half of the class will be playing in All-Star games before they arrive in the spring and summer at the University of Miami. Out of 20 current commitments, 12 of them will be participating in the Adidas Bowl, Under Armour Game, and the Polynesian Bowl in January.
Not only is it a chance for the commits to impress on national television, but a chance to recruit some of the other premier targets Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff is pursuing in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
ADIDAS ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: JANUARY 7, 2023
Malik Bryant, Nathaniel Joseph Jr. and Connor Lew will be suiting up for the East team. Jayden Wayne will be on the opposite sidelines playing for the West team. The game is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas on January 7th and the commitments are set to arrive and practice in Texas at the start of the new year with a chance at raising their stock in front of national scouts.
Familiar faces along with current and prior Miami targets will also be playing between Brandon Inniss, Mark Fletcher Jr., Samson Okunlola, Jurrion Dickey, Carnell Tate, Damon Wilson, Bai Jobe, Anthony Hill, Hykeem Williams, Joenel Aguero, Jalen Brown and Jordan Hall. Majority of the aforementioned are on the East team roster.
UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN GAME: PENDING JANUARY DATE
While no exact teams have been divided up just yet by the selection committee, the Canes will have six commitments participating in Orlando, Florida at the start of the new year.
Cormani McClain, Robert Stafford, and Antione Jackson will likely suit up in the same defensive backfield. Francis Mauigoa, Jaden Rashada and Riley Williams would potentially play in the same offense and could be fun to watch for Canes fans as well.
Familiar faces along with prior and current Miami targets playing in this game will be Nyckoles Harbor, David Hicks Jr., Desmond Ricks, Samuel M'Pemba, Rueben Bain, Cedric Baxter Jr., Derek Williams, Olaus Alinen, Derrick LeBlanc, Daylen Austin, Tyler Williams, Collins Acheampong, John Walker, Sharif Denson, Ja'Keem Jackson, Rodrick Pleasant, and William Fowles.
POLYNESIAN BOWL: JANUARY 20, 2023
This game here might be a surprise to some, but the Polynesian Bowl has been picking up popularity among high school stars for the last few years. It is now considered by the recruiting industry as one of three prestigious post-season All-Star games going forward. While it pre-dominantly hosts west-coast stars, there are some high-end east-coast blue-chippers suiting up.
Jaden Rashada will have the chance to be going head-to-head against a few other top arms in Nico Iamaleava, Malachi Nelson, Dante Moore, and Pierce Clarkson. Along with the possibility of suiting up on offense again with Mauigoa, Williams, and this time Robby Washington.
Wayne and Raul Aguirre are set to play in this game towards the end of January as well in Hawaii. Some familiar faces along with current and former Miami targets playing are David Hicks Jr., Jurrion Dickey, Nyckoles Harbor, TJ Shanahan, Madden Sanker, Aaron Williams, Rodrick Pleasant, and Iapani Laloulu.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County