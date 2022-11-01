The Miami Hurricanes currently rank 7th in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2023 class and more than half of the class will be playing in All-Star games before they arrive in the spring and summer at the University of Miami. Out of 20 current commitments, 12 of them will be participating in the Adidas Bowl, Under Armour Game, and the Polynesian Bowl in January. Not only is it a chance for the commits to impress on national television, but a chance to recruit some of the other premier targets Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff is pursuing in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

ADIDAS ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: JANUARY 7, 2023

UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN GAME: PENDING JANUARY DATE

POLYNESIAN BOWL: JANUARY 20, 2023