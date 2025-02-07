Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet receives third and fourth preseason honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes sophomore Daniel Cuvet picked up another pair of major preseason honors Friday afternoon.

One of the nation’s top returning sophomores, Cuvet was named an NCBWA preseason All-American and landed on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, recognizing the nation’s top player.

The honor is the latest for the third baseman, who was also tabbed to D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America Team, Perfect Game’s Preseason All-America Team, Perfect Game’s All-ACC team, and ranked first on D1Baseball’s list of college baseball’s best at his position.

Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).

Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start the 2025 season at Mark Light Field against Niagara one week from today. The first pitch will be at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics