EXCLUSIVE: American Top Team plans $540,000 NIL commitment to Miami players

American Top Team, one of the nation's top training academies for MMA fighters which has 44 licensed gyms throughout South Florida and the world, has finalized plans to offer Name, Image, Likeness contracts to every University of Miami scholarship football player. Each of the 90 existing Miami scholarship players will be offered a $500 a month contract (up to $6000 for a year) to endorse American Top Team through their social media accounts, personal appearances and other marketing vehicles. If all 90 players opt to accept a deal, the total American Top Team investment in year one could reach $540,000. The deal is being administered by a new marketing company - "Bring Back The U" - which was created by South Florida businessman Dan Lambert, who founded American Top Team and is a longtime Golden Cane and member at CaneSport.com.



Lambert also hopes to recruit other businesses to offer similar NIL deals to Hurricane players this year and in the future. "The NIL legislation is an amazing opportunity for businesses and fans to directly impact the lives of these players and the national reputation of our team," Lambert said. "I originally planned to just enter into deals with a few players and then it hit me that there is a way bigger play here. With the right contacts, effort and financial commitment, we can reach every player and get this city firmly behind this team where it should be. We can BRING BACK THE U." South Florida American Top Team locations include the main academy in Coconut Creek, North Miami Beach, Miami, Weston, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Wellington. There are also Florida locations in Tampa, St. Cloud, Orlando, Longwood, and Kissimmee with additional locations in Georgia, Kansas, Indiana, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon and California and International locations in Canada, Italy, Austria, Russia, Croatia and Indonesia. Lambert has recruited former Hurricane Kendrick Norton to be his Vice President of Community Outreach and assist in the recruitment of other businesses to participate in NIL campaigns with Miami. MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal, who trains at American Top Team, will serve as an ambassador for the new company and has filmed a PSA message for the company.

