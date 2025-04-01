Rivals Camp Series Miami: The Garcia and Smith awards

Jake Kreul

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Rivals national recruiting analysts John Garcia, Jr. and Greg Smith look back at the Rivals Camp Series stop in South Florida on Sunday and hand out virtual hardware to some of the most intriguing prospects in attendance.

OH, WHAT A CEILING: Mark Matthews

Matthews looks the part of a future major Power Four offensive tackle prospect. He’s fairly raw right now as a prospect after making the switch from the hardwood to the gridiron, and even then he was primarily a defensive lineman for a chunk of the 2024 season. But seeing him against a good group of pass rushers on Sunday makes it easy to see the potential. If it all comes together for Matthews the sky is the limit on his game.

THE ASSASSIN: Jake Kreul

Talking with a former Power Four linemen on hand Sunday, he tagged the IMG star as a pass rush assassin and it hasn’t left my brain since. Kreul can beat blockers in such a variety of ways, they almost dictate how they will take the ensuing loss by their stance, early leverage off of the snap or by how quickly they retreat and give ground in fear of his speed. That edge bending ability and elite first step has most bailing upon the snap of the ball, but Kreul has really progressed with his counter game, overall strength and hand technique to the point he can get guys 50-plus pounds heavier than him on the ground with his speed to power combinations. There may not be a more polished pure pass rusher in the country at this rate.

THE TECHNICIAN: Chancellor Barclay

Barclay is truly a prototypical interior offensive lineman. The Orlando (Fla.) First Academy standout has just the right size. But his powerful punch stuns defenders as they try to maneuver by him. Barclay is able to redirect well and deal with counter moves because of his quick feet. You can tell that he’s very advanced from a technical standpoint at a young age. As he continues to improve after getting to Clemson the Tigers could have a multi-year starter with him.

BULL MARKET: Brian Harris

There’s a lot to like about the Mandarin High standout. His size allows him to play both inside and outside on the defensive line. That type of versatility is something that all colleges are looking for because he can play in multiple schemes. Because Harris is so strong, he can take on bigger players inside and win consistently. He’s got family from Philadelphia and Penn State is recruiting him hard. It’ll be tough to beat the Nittany Lions but Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina and others are trying.

DEVELOPMENTAL DARLING: Chancellor Campbell

An SEC legacy who has always turned heads because of his 6-foot-8 build, Campbell has frequented Rivals events over the years and the development has shown. He now looks to be as comfortable as ever on the edge, anticipating smaller rushers trying to win leverage and/or the edge against him. Campbell is more filled out, now at 310 pounds, so he is able to win with both his length and improved power at the contact point. Improved footwork has his redirection game headed in the right direction simultaneously, so it’s no wonder Ohio State, Penn State, Florida and Miami are battling here.

SATURDAY READY: Asharri Charles

The Venice (Fla.) High School standout has built up his resume as a combo rusher over the years, savvy against the pass and plenty stout against the run with a good motor. It means the floor is high and the dozens of offers reflect that, but Charles has some game-breaker elements to his skill set as well. The ceiling has never looked better for the four-star, especially as he carries more bulk on his 6-foot-3 frame without any signs of slowing down. He won against fellow Power Four prospects with quickness, including on a pretty inside spin move and a smooth dip on the outside, so as the power becomes permanent a full package could soon be at his disposal.

STANDING ON BUSINESS: Aiden Hartnett

There may not have been a player at the camp that generated more buzz than Harnett. He goes by the nickname ‘Big Country’ so you knew he’d be ready to mix it up. He didn’t disappoint at all. Hartnett wasn’t happy with just winning reps; he wanted to dominate them. And when he did, he made sure to talk a lot of trash. Hartnett had a day that will be tough to forget from this year’s Rivals Camp Series.

BUY THIS STOCK EARLY: Ismael Schiefer

There is already a buzz for Schiefer at IMG Academy and it doesn’t take very long to see just why. He is built like the prototype edge rusher relative to his age and he has some refinement to his game despite the youth. His camp is thrilled he gets to battle blue-chippers every day and it has accelerated a development that many of college football’s elite are keeping close tabs on. After one win Sunday, an onlooker yelled towards the class of 2028 talent, ‘that’s why Georgia loves you!’

TRANSFER TO WATCH: Cameron McHaney

McHaney is a well built prospect in the interior of the defensive line. He recently transferred down to IMG Academy from Detroit to get more exposure which may come sooner than later. Now he’ll get to go against opposing linemen daily that are going to major Power Four programs. That’ll help sharpen his skills quickly. We like what we’ve seen so far from McHaney. He’s quick off the ball and plays with good leverage which allows him to win a lot of reps. It’ll be interesting to see how far his development and recruitment speeds up over the next few months.

A SLEEPER NO MORE: Dylan Harris