News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 13:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: The Jalen Rivers Miami commitment

E0j9dbvxjpdwcltnvzsp
Rob Cassidy
Rivals Analyst

THE COMMITMENT: Rivals250 offensive linemanJalen Riversannounced his intention to attend Miami on Sunday, picking the Hurricanes over a list of major offers and giving the Hurricanes’ new staff a b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}