Analysis: The Jalen Rivers Miami commitment
THE COMMITMENT: Rivals250 offensive linemanJalen Riversannounced his intention to attend Miami on Sunday, picking the Hurricanes over a list of major offers and giving the Hurricanes’ new staff a b...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news