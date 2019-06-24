Well that didn't last long.

Auburn RB transfer Asa Martin, who arrived at Miami in January and was going to redshirt this season per NCAA transfer rules (plus he was dealing with injury), is now moving on once more.

Martin, a former highly touted recruit, played a bit role at Auburn last season but was not happy after the team used him in one more game than was allowed for a redshirt ... costing him a year of eligibility.

He entered the transfer portal and chose UM.

But now that's come to an end as well and he's back in the portal.

Martin confirmed the decision for CaneSport and said that it was "nothing anyone did."

"Miami showed me nothing but love," he said, adding that he is "doing what’s best me after months of prayer, what I feel is best at this point in my career."