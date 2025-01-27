Miami Football: Hurricanes 2025 schedule announced

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami’s 2025 football schedule was announced as part of a special schedule release show on ACC Network Monday night.
Miami’s eight home opponents for Hard Rock Stadium include Notre Dame, Florida, Louisville, and Syracuse.
Three of Miami’s four road matchups this season—at SMU, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh—are scheduled for November.
Miami’s full 2025 schedule is below:
Week 1: Sunday, Aug. 31 – Notre Dame – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 6 – Bethune-Cookman – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 13 – USF – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 – Florida – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 5: Open Date
Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Florida State* – Tallahassee, Fla. – Doak Campbell Stadium
Week 7: Open Date
Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 – Louisville* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 – Stanford* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 – at SMU* – Dallas, Texas – Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Syracuse* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 15 – NC State* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 – at Virginia Tech* – Blacksburg, Va. – Lane Stadium
Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Pittsburgh* – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Acrisure Stadium
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
