The University of Miami's 2019 recruiting class was rated No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in rankings published Monday.

The Hurricanes pulled in their second consecutive top 20 class according to Collegiate Baseball. Miami’s 2018 class, which featured Freshmen All-Americans Adrian Del Castillo and Slade Cecconi as well as All-ACC pitcher Brian Van Belle, was ranked No. 20 by the publication. Miami’s class was the highest-rated class in the ACC according to Baseball America and rated No. 12 overall in their rankings.

“I feel this class has good balance with pitchers and hitters,” head coach Gino DiMare said. “We have four right-handed pitchers and four left-handed pitchers along with six hitters. We feel that there are some guys in this class that have a chance to go very well in the draft down the road. But, with every class, it all depends on how hard they work and how bad they want it.”Two members of the class were selected in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft; right-handed pitcher Dylan Eskew was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 24th round, while fellow right-hander Alex McFarlane was selected in the 25th round by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Additionally, Collegiate Baseball lists left-handed pitchers Carson Palmquist, Yordani Carmona and Spencer Bodanza, as well as right-handers Eskew, McFarlane, Jason Diaz and Jake Garland, as the top arms in the group of newcomers. Outfielder Hylan Hall, catcher/outfielder Jared Thomas and infielder/outfielder Mykanthony Valdez are considered impact bats joining the Canes.

“We brought in a great class for 2019 that met the needs for our upcoming season,” said Miami Recruiting Coordinator Norberto Lopez. “We have improved our bullpen and our starting pitching. We also had a pair of athletes turn down the opportunity to sign professional contracts and elected to enroll at Miami. We added some impact bats that will help the outfield as well.”

Miami’s incoming class features 12 freshmen and two junior college transfers.

See below for Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's full recruiting class rankings:

2019 NCAA Div. I Recruiting Results By Collegiate Baseball

1. Vanderbilt

2. Florida

3. South Carolina

4. Mississippi

5. Texas Christian

6. Louisiana St.

7. Alabama

8. Arizona St.

9. Auburn

10. Oklahoma St.

11. Arizona

12. Texas

13. North Carolina

14. Clemson

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Arkansas

17. Mississippi St.

18. Utah

19. Georgia Tech.

20. Virginia

21. UCLA

22. Louisville

23. Oregon St.

24. Tennessee

25. Kentucky

26. Stanford

27. N.C. State

28. Coastal Carolina

29. Oklahoma

30. Grand Canyon

31. Florida St.

32. Missouri

33. Dallas Baptist

34. Rice

35. Missouri St.

36. Michigan

37. Texas A&M

38. Texas Tech.

39. Houston

40. East Carolina

Other Top Recruiting Classes: U.C. Santa Barbara, Cal. St. Fullerton, Maryland, Georgia, Brigham Young, San Diego St., St. John’s, West Virginia, Southern California, Washington, San Diego, U.C. Irvine, Wichita St., Minnesota, Duke, Oregon, Illinois, Cal Poly, Gonzaga, Southern Mississippi, Pepperdine, Stetson, Fresno St., Sam Houston St., Baylor, Kent St., South Alabama, Creighton, Connecticut, Louisiana-Lafayette, Troy, Nevada, Hawaii, Tulane, Michigan St., Bradley, Rutgers, Nevada-Las Vegas, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech., Indiana, California, Florida International, Northeastern, Tennessee Tech., New Mexico St., Notre Dame, Central Michigan, Stony Brook, Florida Atlantic, Ball St.