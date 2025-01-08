Miami Basketball: Canes blown out by Florida State, 80-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Wednesday, falling to the Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC), 80-65, at the Watsco Center.

Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his fifth consecutive double-digit outing, totaling 16 points in the contest. Sophomore Paul Djobet joined Cleveland in double-figures with 13 points of his own.

The Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead but were soon forced to play small ball. In the first 10 minutes, Cleveland and graduate student Lynn Kidd picked up two fouls.