Miami Basketball: Canes blown out by Florida State, 80-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Wednesday, falling to the Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC), 80-65, at the Watsco Center.
Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his fifth consecutive double-digit outing, totaling 16 points in the contest. Sophomore Paul Djobet joined Cleveland in double-figures with 13 points of his own.
The Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead but were soon forced to play small ball. In the first 10 minutes, Cleveland and graduate student Lynn Kidd picked up two fouls.
Florida State, the second-tallest team in the nation, capitalized on its size advantage, stringing together a 13-2 run late in the second half to take a 39-25 lead into halftime.
Cleveland anchored the Miami offense in the second half, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes. Freshman Austin Swartz cut the deficit to six on a 3-pointer from the logo, but a couple of costly Miami turnovers pushed the Florida State lead back to 10, 60-50, at the 8:47 mark.
The Seminoles kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the game, connecting on 11 of their final 15 shots to secure the 80-65 win.
The Hurricanes remain home to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 5:15 p.m. The game will air on The CW.
