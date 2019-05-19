The Miami Hurricanes will be the No. 4 seed in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, as announced by the conference office on Sunday.The Canes (38-17, 18-12 ACC) are the top team in Pool D, joined by No. 5 North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) and No. 9 Virginia (32-22, 14-16). Miami is set to open play in the 2019 ACC baseball tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday against Virginia. The Hurricanes will face North Carolina on Friday at 3 p.m. to conclude pool play.

The common perception is that UM is in a good spot to host an NCAA regional, but likely needs to win one game at the ACC tourney to cement that.

Atlantic Division champion Louisville and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the top two seeds for the ACC tournament, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Louisville (43-13, 21-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Cardinals will be joined by eighth-seeded Clemson (33-23, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Boston College (29-26, 12-18).

Pool B features No. 2 Georgia Tech (38-16, 19-11), along with No. 7 Duke (30-24, 15-15) and No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 13-17).No. 3 NC State (41-15, 18-12) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (35-20, 17-13) and No. 10 Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16).Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game. Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.